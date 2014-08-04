RHP Mike Leake pitched well Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three hits and one run in six innings. His only issue was his control -- he allowed a season-high four walks and reached 102 pitches quickly. Still, Leake (9-9) evened his record overall and improved to 3-0 in his career against the Marlins.

CF Billy Hamilton, who had two hits, stole one base and scored three runs Sunday, is the only Reds player who has not been moved around in the batting order this season. He hit leadoff in all 107 games he has played. Hamilton, 23, was the Reds’ second-round draft pick in 2009. He made his big-league debut last September, and he now ranks second in the National League with 43 steals, making him a strong candidate for NL Rookie of the Year.

INF Jake Elmore, who was claimed off waivers from the A’s and sent to the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville on Saturday, has a couple of interesting distinctions to his credit. Last year with the Houston Astros, he became just the 14th player in MLB history to pitch and catch in the same game. He worked one inning and retired the Texas Rangers in order, needing just 11 pitches. In addition, last year he also became the first MLB player since 2000 to play all nine positions in one field (Houston).

RHP Nick Christiani was designated for assignment by the Reds to a clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired INF Jake Elmore. Christiani went 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 appearances for Cincinnati earlier this season.

LHP Manny Parra (back spasms) returned to the lineup Saturday after a lengthy layoff because of back spasms. Taking over in a 1-1 game, Parra had already retired the first two batters he faced, and tested his back fielding a two-out bunt. He was removed after the play.

RHP Alfredo Simon will make his career-high 22nd start of the season Monday at Cleveland. Simon, a first-time All-Star this season, has already established career highs in wins (12), quality starts (17) and strikeouts (84). Before this season, Simon, 33, had just 17 career wins since breaking in to the big leagues in 2008. As for his career record against the Indians, Simon is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in six appearances, including just one start.