OF Billy Hamilton has 43 stolen bases. That’s the most by a Reds player since Deion Sanders had 56 in 1997 and the most by a Reds rookie since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.

2B Brandon Phillips is with the Reds on this trip and has begun taking ground balls. Phillips had surgery on July 11 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is not expected back until sometime in late August.

LHP Manny Parra has appeared in 40 games as a reliever and does not have a win or a loss. Parra’s 40 appearances without a win or loss are the most in the National League. The Reds’ record for most appearances at the end of the season without a win or loss is 30, by Eddie Erautt in 1951.

RHP Alfredo Simon was the losing pitcher Monday, giving up five runs in five innings in a 7-1 loss to Cleveland. “I just got behind the count, and when I tried to throw strikes, they took advantage of that,” said Simon, who was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA at the All-Star break, but is 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA since the break.