3B Ramon Santiago’s three-run home run in the second inning was the big blow in the Reds’ 9-2 win over Cleveland Tuesday. It was Santiago’s first home runs since Aug. 16 of last year, vs. Kansas City, and Santiago’s first home run on the road since June 9, 2012, when, as a member of the Detroit Tigers, he hit one at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark.

RF Jay Bruce was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-2 win at Cleveland Tuesday night. Bruce’s three-hit night improved his career batting average at Progressive Field to .357, with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 65 at-bats.

RHP Johnny Cueto tossed his fourth complete game of the season, a five-hitter, in a 9-2 win over Cleveland Tuesday that improved Cueto’s record to 13-6 and left Indians manager Terry Francona impressed. “He has a very good feel for pitching. He can throw any pitch for strikes any time he wants, and from different looks,” said Francona.

RHP Sam LeCure has come into a game with the bases loaded four times this season and he has stranded all 12 base runners in those appearances. In his career, LeCure has inherited a bases-loaded situation 18 times and stranded 52 of those 54 base runners. In his career with the bases loaded, LeCure has held opposing batters to a .083 batting average.