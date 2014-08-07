SS Zack Cozart is in the lineup every day for his defense. But on Wednesday night, he contributed both at the plate and in the field with a three-run homer and a pair of dazzling defensive plays. “I try to leave the park everyday knowing I did something to help the team,” Cozart says. “Defense is what I hang my hat on.”

RHP Logan Ondrusek, on the disabled list since July 22 with a strained right shoulder, played long toss and threw his first bullpen on Wednesday. “Very impressive,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Ondrusek expects to throw another bullpen Friday and Saturday and then be reevaluated. He could make one or two minor league rehab starts when ready.

2B Kristopher Negron had his first career three-hit game on Wednesday, including a two-run home run. Negron scored a run in three straight games and has hits in three straight home games. “It’s a beautiful thing when you see those guys (at the bottom of the order) do well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They want so badly to succeed.”

RHP Nick Christiani, designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Christiani went 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 appearances for Cincinnati earlier this season.

2B Brandon Phillips is taking ground balls and doing just about everything except swing a bat. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a torn thumb ligament. “All great news to see him on the ballfield taking ground balls and doing athletic stuff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I can’t give date on when start swing the bat. It’s still a little ways off, but hopefully not as far as we thought, initially.” When ready, Phillips will go out on minor league rehab.

RF Jay Bruce, a notoriously streaky hitter, is in a good stretch at the moment. Bruce is 7-for-15 during a three-game hitting streak. “I think he’s just coming around,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “One thing we’ve seen is him smoke some balls the other way and then he got a pitch to pull for a home run (Tuesday) and he did it.” Bruce was coming off a 3-for-32 skid.

RHP Mat Latos had his seventh quality start on Wednesday night, but still was kicking himself for poor pitch selection during a rocky eighth inning. Latos allowed three runs on six hits in the Reds’ 8-3 win over Cleveland. “I got a little aggravated at myself,” he said. “Getting strike one was key for me tonight, pounding the zone.”