2B Kristopher Negron has looked at home in the big leagues since being recalled on July 10 when Brandon Phillips went on the disabled list. Negron has batted .282 with three homers and eight RBIs in 15 games. On Wednesday, he collected a career-high three hits, including a three-run homer. “The one thing that stands out about Kris is he came into spring training ready to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He got a lot of playing time and he made the most of it.”

CF Billy Hamilton had one of those games on Thursday night. He singled, went first to third on Jay Bruce’s hit, then scored on a throwing error in the first inning. He tripled in the second inning but was retired in a rundown between third and home. Hamilton has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games.

2B Brandon Phillips, who’s been on the disabled list since July 11 with torn thumb ligaments is ahead of schedule in his recovery, which was estimated at six weeks. Phillips has started baseball activity and on Thursday was cleared to swing a bat.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang will be promoted to Class-A Wisconsin and is scheduled to start Sunday as he continues a minor league rehab assignment. Wang, a Rule 5 pick last winter, was placed on the disabled list last month with a fatigued shoulder.

RHP Homer Bailey overcame a rocky first inning and narrowly escaped being struck by a line drive on Thursday night. In the end, Bailey pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Indians for his victory since June 29. “He was able to throw enough off-speed pitches that they couldn’t just sit on the fastball,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He struggled early with his command but came back strong.”