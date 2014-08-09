RHP Mike Leake battled his command at times Friday night but still managed to keep the Reds in the game. He allowed two earned runs, one on a Giancarlo Stanton solo homer, and five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. “I was just trying to keep the ball down and minimize the damage,” Leake said. “They got some guys on base, but I was able to minimize them crossing the plate.”

RHP Logan Ondrusek continues to progress in his rehab from a strained shoulder. He was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 13 and began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek has thrown three straight days and will be evaluated again Saturday.

2B Brandon Phillips, who’s been on the disabled list since July 11 with torn thumb ligaments is ahead of schedule in his recovery which was estimated at six weeks. Phillips started baseball activity this week, fielding ground balls and hitting off a tee on Thursday and Friday. “He swung the bat yesterday in the cage and that seemed to go alright,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how he feels today to see if he can keep going or if he needs to back off.”

C Brayan Pena extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career-high, with a single in the second inning Friday. He left the game shortly thereafter with a tight left hamstring. “He had a little bit of tightness yesterday,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It didn’t seem like it was a problem going into today, but we didn’t want it to blow up. He’s probably good to go tomorrow.”