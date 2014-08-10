CF Billy Hamilton ranks second in the National League with 43 stolen bases, but he’s been caught 18 times. It’s all part of the maturation process, said manager Bryan Price, who has yet to give the speedy center fielder full reign on the base paths. “We’re in between that place where he’s liberated to run or I can put the hold on,” Price said. “He’s in learning mode. If he stays healthy, he could be one of the premier basestealing threats of this generation.”

C Tucker Barnhart was recalled from Triple-A Louisville as insurance behind the plate with Brayan Pena unavailable due to a tight left hamstring. Barnhart has batted .152 with a homer in 33 at-bats for Cincinnati this season. He’s considered a major-league-ready catcher from a defensive standpoint.

INF/OF Donald Lutz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a move designed to get him more playing time. Lutz doubled in his only at-bat in the month of August. “Donald Lutz needed to go play,” manager Bryan Price said. “We’ll see him back in September, if not sooner.”

2B Brandon Phillips started hitting off a tee this week, but until he hits live pitching, manager Bryan Price said he won’t provide a timetable for Phillips’ return. “We can’t make an assumption,” Price said. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 10 with torn thumb ligaments.

RHP Alfredo Simon hasn’t been sharp since the All-Star break. On Saturday, he allowed only two runs on four hits in five innings, but he also walked five over 91 pitches. “It really comes down to pitch execution,” manager Bryan Price said. “He got to two strikes on a handful of guys, but he would leave the ball up. He’s not executing like he was. His arm is behind him and he’s getting balls up.”

C Brayan Pena didn’t start Saturday due to a tight left hamstring that has been nagging him for a while. Pena started Friday’s game but left in the third inning when the injury flared up again. Pena is receiving treatment and expects to return to the lineup Sunday. “Today it was a little uncomfortable,” Pena said. “We’ve been aggressive with treatment. I want to be out there with my teammates.” Pena pinch-hit on Saturday and singled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games before being removed for a pinch runner.