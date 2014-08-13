RHP Mike Leake will take Homer Bailey’s spot in the rotation and start Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Bailey is nursing a sore elbow. Leake will be facing the Red Sox for the second time this season. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings in a 4-3 loss at Fenway Park on May 7.

RHP Logan Ondrusek, who’s been on the disabled list retroactive to July 13 with a strained right shoulder, threw 34 pitches in two innings during a simulated game on Tuesday. “He looked good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “His arm strength was good; he used all of his pitches.” Ondrusek is scheduled to throw again on Friday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the club next weekend in Colorado.

2B Brandon Phillips took another significant step in his rehab on Tuesday when he took live batting practice for the first time since suffering torn ligaments in his thumb while making a diving stop on July 10. Phillips is expected to go on a minor-league rehab soon. Phillips is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. The Reds miss his Gold-Glove defense at second base.

RHP Jonathan Broxton entered Tuesday night’s game ranked second in the National League with a 2.07 ERA and had held opponents scoreless in 39 of 44 appearances. But that all changed with one swing of Yoenis Cespedes’ bat. The Red Sox left fielder launched a Broxton fastball 433 feet to center for a two-run home run lifting Boston to a 3-2 win. It was Broxton’s first loss since June 13, 2013.

1B/C Brayan Pena, who missed two starts with a tight left hamstring, returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Pena has been dealing with the hamstring issue throughout the season. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday to halt a career-high 13-game hitting streak, but he showed no ill effects from the hamstring while playing first base.

RHP Homer Bailey’s scheduled start on Wednesday has been pushed back due to elbow soreness. Bailey, who was set to face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, now will not pitch until at least Saturday in Colorado. “We’re optimistic that by Saturday he’ll be ready to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts. He’s 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts in August.

RHP Mat Latos retired the Boston Red Sox in order in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings on Tuesday night. He allowed just two hits through six innings before giving up an earned run in the seventh. Latos walked three and struck out four while throwing 100 pitches but earned a no-decision in a 3-2 Red Sox win. “Regardless of the records, the Boston Red Sox have some good hitters,” Latos said. “I found myself in trouble but I was able to get out of it by keeping the ball down. Then I concentrated on getting strike one and expanding the strike zone.”