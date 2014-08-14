FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake struggled with his command but not with his bat Wednesday. Leake, who has a major league leading 64 hits since his debut in 2010, hit his fourth career home run off Boston’s Anthony Ranaudo in the fourth inning. On the mound, Leake allowed five earned runs on eight hits including a Mike Napoli homer in five innings.

RHP Logan Ondrusek, who’s been on the disabled list since July 13 with a strained right shoulder, will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Friday. His side sessions have gone well to this point. Ondrusek could rejoin the club for their series in St. Louis which begins Monday.

2B Brandon Phillips has been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls. The next step is for him to do a minor league rehab stint, possibly as early as Friday, at either Triple-A Louisville or Class A Dayton. Both are playing at home and are in close proximity to Cincinnati. Phillips, who tore a ligament in his left thumb making a diving stop on July 9, is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs and the Reds miss his Gold-Glove defense at second baseman.

RF Skip Schumaker, a late replacement in right field for Jay Bruce, who was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday due to illness, hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning. Schumaker’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions has been valuable for the Reds this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
