RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Louisville against Indianapolis. He has been on the disabled list since July 22. In 29 relief appearances, Ondrusek is 3-2 with a 4.31 ERA.

LHP Tony Cingrani, who is on the Triple-A Louisville disabled list with a left shoulder impingement, is not close to returning. He last pitched for the Reds on June 17 before being sent to Triple-A and when he tried to resume a throwing program recently, Cingrani felt soreness and was shut down. Reds manager Bryan Price said Cingrani could receive a platelet-rich plasma injection, which could facilitate Cingrani’s healing but require him to wait at least a week before trying to throw. The Reds, who are 6 1/2 games behind in the National League Central and 4 1/2 games behind in the wild card race, would like to see Cingrani return next month, but that doesn’t seem likely. “He’d certainly be a guy we would like to see as a possible mid- to late-Sepetember option,” Price said. “But he’s so far removed from pitching now. I don’t want to say it’s unlikely, but things are going to have to happen rather soon in order for him to be a consideration for September.”

2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Louisville against Indianapolis. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 11 and underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the thumb. In 86 games, Phillips is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. How long Phillips’ rehab assignment is yet to be determined but he won’t be with the Reds in their four-game series at Colorado. “I think we’re going to reassess after Sunday and see how he feels and see if he needs more at-bats,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’ll definitely play through the weekend.”

RHP Alfredo Simon gave up 10 hits and seven runs, five earned, in five innings and was hit hard by the Rockies for the second time this season. While losing two starts against them, Simon has a 11.25 ERA, having allowed 12 runs, 10 earned, and 18 hits in eight innings. After going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 starts and making the National League All-Star team, Simon has stumbled in the second half, going 0-5 with a 5.46 ERA in six starts. Reds manager Bryan Price said, “They’re not missing his fastball. They’re not hitting it into the ground. They’re able to elevate it and get it into the outfield...He hasn’t located very well. He hasn’t been able to blend his pitches consistently in the zone.”

RHP Homer Bailey, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a flexor tendon mass strain near his right forearm. The injury was detected Wednesday when Bailey underwent an MRI. The Reds played one man short of the 25-play limit Thursday and will make the necessary roster move and name their Saturday starter on Friday.

RF Jay Bruce was back in the lineup after being scratched Wednesday against Boston due to illness and went 0-for-4. Manager Bryan Price said Bruce was not comfortable on the team flight to Denver following the game with the Red Sox but much better after a night’s sleep. Bruce said, “I feel 100 percent better. It was like a 24-hour bug -- to the minute. It’s crazy. I woke up this morning super hungry and ready to go. Last night from 9 o’clock until I went to sleep was the worst. I took a few Advil, the fever broke and I felt great.”

LF Ryan Ludwick, who entered the game hitless in his past 13 at-bats, went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. The double was the 200th of his career and drove in a run in the second. And Ludwick homered against Jorge De La Rosa in the sixth on a 3-2 chnageup. Lifetime against De La Rosa, Ludwick is 7-for-24 with one double, four homers and six RBI. Asked about his success against De La Rosa, Ludwick said, “Maybe he’s made some mistakes to me that he hasn’t made to other guys. He’s been around this league for a long time because he is good at what he does. Today I just happened to think along with him. They threw a cutter up and in, so I was sitting dead change. If he throws a heater and it catches the corner I‘m done. Lucky guess.”