1B Todd Frazier didn’t play due to stiffness in his lower back that he felt while swinging in his second at-bat Thursday. He stayed in the game and finished hitless in four at-bats. Manager Bryan Price said, “Though he received treatment, he felt worse today than yesterday. So he’s out because he’s got some back stiffness. I would say at this point in time it’s day-to-day. I don’t have any other reason at this point in time to think that it’s more than a single day, but we’ll see.”

LHP Aroldis Chapman earned his 26th save of the season with a scoreless ninth. But his record string of 49 consecutive games with at least one strikeout ended. That streak started on Aug. 21, 2013, and is the longest in major league history by a reliever since 1900. During the streak, Chapman had 100 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. In his 37 appearances prior to Friday, Chapman had at least two strikeouts in 26 games and had struck out the side in 10 games. He also had extended the streak by striking out his final batter nine times.

RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) made what is expected to be his only rehab appearance Friday. Ondrusek, who is a reliever, started for Triple-A Louisville and worked one scoreless inning, allowing two hits and throwing 14 pitches, including eight strikes. Before Friday’s game in Denver and before Ondrusek’s appearance, manager Bryan Price said, “We did a two-inning simulated game a couple days ago in Cincinnati and got him stretched out to about 35 pitches. So tonight really, it’s just a chance to face hitters in a real game just to finish off the rehab. If there’s no warning signs after tonight, he’ll probably be activated within the next couple of days, I would imagine.”

2B Kris Negron had a career-high four hits, going 4-for-4 and driving in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth. Manager Bryan Price said, “It’s terrific especially for a guy that came to spring training and was on the radar but kind of on the distant rings of the radar and has taken advantage of this opportunity.” Negron, a 28-year-old rookie, was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on July 10 after starting 2B Brandon Phillips was injured and made his 15th career start -- 11 at second base and four at third base. Negron’s big game raised his average to .292 (19-for-65) in 22 games with three homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

RHP Johnny Cueto gave up six hits and two runs in eight innings and became the first 15-game winner in the majors. He made his 17th start after a Reds loss, and in those games, Cueto is 10-3 with four no-decisions. Cueto, whose ERA is 2.06 in a major league leading 187 2/3 innings, set a career high with his seventh straight win and matched his career high by winning his fifth straight start. Reds manager Bryan Price said, “You go all in with Johnny, and you don’t fear losing a game late, because when he’s in there, he’s the best guy to be out on the field. He’s so competitive. He doesn’t give in. He sees areas where the hitters are vulnerable, and he makes big pitches. And he just has no fear of the competition.”