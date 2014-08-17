RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) threw 14 pitches while working one scoreless inning Friday for Triple-A Louisville. He rejoined the Reds, and before Saturday’s postponement, manager Bryan Price said Ondrusek could be activated Monday.

RHP Dylan Axelrod had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville so he could start Saturday for the Reds. They acquired him from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations on July 16 after he went 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA for Triple-A Charlotte in 18 games, 16 starts. The Reds sent Axelrod to Triple-A Louisville, where he went 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts before making his first major league appearance Saturday since Sept. 25, 2013 with the White Sox.

2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) will continue his rehab Sunday with Class A Dayton after playing two games for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and Sunday and going 0-for-5 with a walk in the two games. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 11 and underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the thumb. Before he played his second game Saturday, Reds manager Bryan Price said, “He and I did a little back and forth this morning. He was really excited about how good he felt. I don’t know if he expected to feel as good as he did. He had a lot of action defensively and three at-bats. He came out of it feeling pretty good.” Phillips will continue his rehab with Dayton, because the Dragons are home and Louisville begins a road trip Sunday at Indianapolis. Asked whether Phillips could be activated Monday when the Reds begin a series at St. Louis, Price said, “Before we make any commitments, we feel like we have to give him this weekend and evaluate him from that point on.”

1B Joey Votto was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and is eligible to be reinstated Sept. 9. The move was procedural to create a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Dylan Axelrod, who was scheduled to start Saturday but will now pitch the second game of Sunday’s day-night doubleheader. Votto is progressing from the distal strain of his left quadriceps near his knee. Manager Bryan Price said, “The process is moving along. He did some testing, which was very positive. His strength has improved, and he’s getting close to baseball activity. That’s certainly inevitable as part of the process. I can’t really give you a timeline on what to expect. But we did get some really good feedback on the testing he did with his knee as far as the strength perspective.” Votto received two platelet-rich plasma injections last month to speed his healing, and Price said they have helped.

RHP Homer Bailey (strained right flexor mass, right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 8. Bailey is expected to miss at least four weeks, but the Reds are hopeful he can pitch again this season. In 23 starts this season, Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA.