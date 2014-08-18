3B Todd Frazier, who did not play either game of the doubleheader, has missed three games in a row after developing lower back spasms taking a swing on his second at-bat Thursday. Before before the doubleheader, manager Bryan Price said he was going to start Frazier in the second game against LHP Yohan Flande, but Frazier didn’t see any action.

RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) will be activated Monday in St. Louis, where the Reds begin a series with the Cardinals. Manager Bryan Price said no consideration was given to activating Ondrusek, who has been on the disabled list since July 22, for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The Reds’ plan all along was to have Ondrusek pitch one inning Friday for Triple-A Louisville -- he threw 14 pitches in a scoreless inning -- and then have him rest two days before being activated. The need to play a doubleheader Sunday didn’t change things.

CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and his 45th stolen base in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. It was his 33rd multi-hit game of the season after he went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s opener. The last Reds player to have more than 45 stolen bases in a season was Deion Sanders with 56 in 1997. In the four-game series, Hamilton went 8-for-18 with three doubles and three runs.

RHP Dylan Axelrod gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts Sunday during his Reds debut. He allowed solo homers to Colorado’s Brandon Barnes and Michael Cuddyer and left with a 4-2 lead after throwing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes. Axelrod made his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2013, at Cleveland while with the Chicago White Sox. Axelrod was pitching in place of injured RHP Homer Bailey.

RHP Curtis Partch was added to the Reds’ roster as the 26th player in the second game of the doubleheader but did not pitch. In five previous stints this season with the Reds, Partch is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six games. He was with the Reds from Opening Day through April 18, May 1-9, July 11, July 22-26 and July 29-31. Partch last pitched for the Reds on July 30 against Arizona, working two-thirds of an inning. At Triple-A Louisville, Partch is 3-1 with a 5.05 ERA in two starts and 33 relief appearances.

2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Dayton, and he went 2-for-3 with a double Sunday. He went a combined 0-for-5 Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Louisville.