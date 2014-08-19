RHP Mike Leake gave Cincinnati the lengthy start it needed after a bullpen-chewing doubleheader loss Sunday in Colorado, pitching seven innings. He allowed eight hits and four runs, walking one and fanning five. Leake threw only 94 pitches, needing just 29 to work the last three innings. Leake also just missed his third homer of the year when Matt Holliday hauled in his drive at the left-center-field wall in the third.

RHP Logan Ondrusek (shoulder strain) was activated from the DL Monday, giving up three straight hits in the 10th to eat the loss. Ondrusek made a rehab appearance Friday night for Triple-A Louisville, giving up two hits in a scoreless inning against Indianapolis. He went on the DL July 22 and was pitching well prior to being sidelined, posting a 2.55 ERA in 15 appearances and 17 2/3 innings.

C Tucker Barnhart was one of three players optioned to Triple-A Louisville Monday. He was joined by RHP Dylan Axelrod, who pitched well in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader loss in Colorado, and RHP Curtis Partch -- the designated 26th man teams are allowed to carry for twinbills. Barnhart had just 36 at-bats with Cincinnati, hitting .139-1-1.

RHP Dylan Axelrod was optioned to Triple-A Louisville along with C Tucker Barnhart and RHP Curtis Partch. Axelrod, who was called up Saturday to replace the injured Homer Bailey, pitched in Sunday’s doubleheader -- a 10-5 Reds loss to the Rockies. The right-hander gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings for a no-decision.

RHP Curtis Partch was the designated 26th man in the doubleheader at Colorado on Sunday. He was sent down to Triple-A Louisville along with RHP Dylan Axelrod and C Tucker Barnhart.

2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) was activated from the 15-day DL Monday and started, batting sixth and going 0-for-4. Phillips underwent surgery July 11 to repair a torn ligament suffered during a July 9 win over the Chicago Cubs. Phillips, who played rehab games over the weekend with Triple-A Louisville and Class A Dayton, is two hits away from 1,500 in his career and brings an 81-game errorless streak to second base.

RHP Alfredo Simon has struggled badly since the All-Star break and will try to reboot his season Tuesday night in St. Louis. Simon is coming off a 7-3 loss Thursday night in Colorado, where he gave up 10 hits and seven runs, five earned, in five innings. Since making his first All-Star team last month, Simon is 0-5, 5.46 in six starts. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals.