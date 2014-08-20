LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder) wasn’t available Monday night and was spotted walking around the clubhouse afterward with an ice pack strapped to his shoulder. Chapman may have been injured while walking all four men he faced in a 28-pitch stint Sunday at Colorado. Prior to that game, Chapman hadn’t allowed a run in his past eight appearances, covering 8 1/3 innings. He didn’t pitch Tuesday night.

LHP David Holmberg will reportedly be called up to start Thursday night’s series opener with Atlanta at the Great American Ballpark. Holmberg was scratched from his start with Triple-A Louisville Monday, and with the Reds needing an extra starter because of Sunday’s doubleheader in Colorado, Holmberg will get the call. He gave up seven hits and five runs over 2 2/3 innings in his first start for Cincinnati on July 8 against the Chicago Cubs.

CF Billy Hamilton beat out his 26th infield hit of the season to start the fourth, later scoring on Todd Frazier’s two-run homer. Hamilton was 1-for-5 on the night, but took better at-bats than he has at times this year, seeing a total of 27 pitches. If Hamilton can up his walk rate to 10 percent from its current 4.8 percent, he could get on base enough to threaten 100 steals one season.

RHP Alfredo Simon left with a lead that disappeared when the Cincinnati bullpen got its hands on it, making it seven winless starts since the All-Star break. Simon battled through 109 pitches and 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with a walk and two strikeouts. His pitch count soared to 60 after a 32-pitch third and he just couldn’t get a lot of easy outs.

RHP Johnny Cueto tries to continue a Cy Young Award-worthy season Wednesday night in the finale of Cincinnati’s series in St. Louis. Cueto rolled through eight innings Friday night at Colorado, picking up a 3-2 win as he allowed six hits and two runs with two walks and six strikeouts. His only outing against the Cardinals this year came on Opening Day, a 1-0 loss that saw him give up just three hits in seven hits with a walk and eight whiffs.