LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make the start Thursday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series with Atlanta in the Great American Ballpark. Holmberg made one other start for the Reds this year, lasting just 2 2/3 innings in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, allowing seven hits and five runs. He was acquired from Arizona in December as part of a three-team trade.

RHP Carlos Contreras left the game in the eighth inning with an undisclosed injury after walking Matt Adams with two outs. Contreras appeared to grab at his upper back after throwing his final pitch, but the injury’s severity won’t be known until Thursday. He allowed two hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

2B Brandon Phillips singled in the seventh for the 1,500 hit of his career. Phillips was very reflective after the game, saying that he never thought he would reach the milestone. The veteran, who returned on Monday from torn thumb ligaments which cost him nearly six weeks, went 2-for-12 in the series.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-4 with a walk, giving him 24 multi-hit games this year and three in the last five games. Injuries and a drop from his usual form have served to knock his average down to .224, but Bruce might be ready to get on a roll if this series is any indication. He has RBIs in four of his last six games.

RHP Johnny Cueto didn’t have it Wednesday night, St. Louis wearing him down and knocking him out after five-plus innings. Cueto gave up seven hits and five runs, walking four and fanning four. It snapped a personal seven-game winning streak for Cueto, who tied his shortest outing of the year. He dropped to 4-6 in his career against the Cardinals.