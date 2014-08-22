LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched the eighth inning on Thursday in the first substantial test of his sore shoulder. Chapman was his usual dominant self, striking out two in a non-save situation. Chapman last pitched on Sunday in Colorado when he allowed four earned runs and walked all four batters he faced. He admitted achiness in his shoulder after Sunday’s game.

LHP David Holmberg was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and made his second start for the Reds, third of his career. But again Holmberg struggled, allowing six earned runs on five hits with four walks and two hit batters in just 2 2/3 innings. An Andrelton Simmons solo homer started the scoring for the Atlanta Braves who poured it on the 23-year old left-hander who’s career ERA in three outings ballooned to 18.56.

RHP J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Hoover’s current 10-game losing streak is the longest in club history for a reliever. The 10 losses are tied for the most in club history, most since Harry Gumbert went 10-10 in 1947. Hoover’s season didn’t start out all that bad. He posted a 3.14 ERA in May with five runs allowed and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings, but his season began to derail in June.

RHP Pedro Villarreal was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He’s spent the entire season at Louisville, going 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 42 appearances, including 2 starts. Villarreal made two appearances for the Reds last season including one spot start, posting a 12.71 ERA with eight earned runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after leaving his most recent appearance with inflammation in his left shoulder. He was 0-1 with a 6.11 ERA in 13 appearances over two separate stints with the Reds this season.

LF Skip Schumaker pitched the ninth inning in Thursday’s 8-0 loss to Atlanta, becoming the first Reds position player to do so since Paul Janish on July 6, 2009, at Philadelphia. It was the fourth appearance on the mound for Schumaker who has a 4.50 ERA.