LHP David Holmberg was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, one day after being promoted for a spot start Thursday in which Holmberg allowed six earned runs on five hits with four walks and two hit batters in just 2 2/3 innings. An Andrelton Simmons solo homer started the scoring for the Atlanta Braves, who poured it on the 23-year-old left-hander who’s career ERA in three outings ballooned to 18.56.

RHP Daniel Corcino was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Friday. Despite the fact that Corcino is considered a future starter, Reds manager Bryan Price said he’ll be eased into the big leagues as a long relief man. “We’ll try to give him as soft a landing as we can,” Price said. Corcino was a fast-moving prospect before struggling at Triple-A where he went 7-14 with a 5.86 ERA last season. He was sent to Double-A to regain confidence.

LHP Tony Cingrani, on the disabled list at Triple-A Louisville since June 26 with a strained shoulder, is receiving treatment but hasn’t begun throwing. “There was still some soreness in there,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I think they changed some shoulder protocols and got him involved in some PRP treatments. I don’t believe he’s reinitiated a throwing program at all.” Cingrani began the season in the Reds starting rotation, going 2-8 with a 4.55 ERA in 13 games, including 11 starts.

LF Skip Schumaker spoke Friday about his impromptu pitching performance in Thursday’s 8-0 loss to Atlanta. He pitched a scoreless ninth, becoming the first Reds position player to pitch since Paul Janish on July 6, 2009, at Philadelphia. It was Schumaker’s fourth appearance on the mound. “Yeah I’ve done it before, unfortunately. It’s not a spot you want to be in as a position player,” said Schumaker, who owns a 4.50 career ERA. “The game’s already out of hand and the last thing you want to do is create something that’s worse than what it is already. I was just trying to get in and get out.”

RHP Mat Latos struggled with his command on Friday night but was able to minimize the damage, allowing just one run in six innings. Latos tied a season-high with nine hits allowed. He walked two and fanned three over 95 pitches. “My mechanics were off,” said Latos. “There were a couple of borderline pitches I thought could have gone the other way. But it’s childish of me to get that frustrated.”