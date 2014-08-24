CF Billy Hamilton needs one steal to become the ninth Reds player in franchise history to log 50 in a season. The Rookie of the Year candidate stole three Friday night, driving Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez to distraction. “It seemed like he was on base every inning,” Gonzalez said before Saturday’s game. “He was disruptive. He makes you change things, like how you play your infield and how you pitch. That’s what a leadoff hitter is supposed to do.”

RHP Daniel Corcino was working primarily on nervous energy when he warmed up in the 12th inning of Friday’s 3-1 Atlanta win. Corcino hadn’t slept since learning on the Double-A Pensacola team bus after the Blue Wahoos’ game at Jacksonville on Thursday night that he’d been recalled by the Reds. His flights to Cincinnati started at 9 a.m. Friday. “When you get that news, you don’t want to sleep,” said Corcino, who was 10-11 with a 4.13 earned-run average in 26 games, including 25 starts, with Pensacola. “You want to get here, want to get here. Yesterday was a long day, but I felt great. I didn’t feel tired. Last night, I got some dinner, went to the hotel and slept until 12 o clock today. I‘m ready to go.”

RHP Homer Bailey, sidelined since Aug. 16 with a strained forearm, hasn’t resumed throwing yet, manager Bryan Price reported. Bailey did have a platelet-rich plasma injection to help speed up the healing process. “I know that he’s increased his exercises on his forearm,” Price said. “I know he’s not ready to initiate his throwing program yet. There’s some soreness after he exercises, which I think is consistent with PRP and already having some soreness in his elbow. There’s been improvement from where he was.”

RF Jay Bruce and C Devin Mesoraco both were missing from Saturday’s starting lineup against the Braves. Mesoraco had one hit in his last 29 at-bats, dropping his overall average from .301 to .276. Bruce was 0-for-9 over the first two games of the home stand. “I think I need to give some other guys some periodic opportunities as well,” manager Bryan Price said. “We’ve been scuffling. We need to get some other guys in there and give them a shot and see what they can do -- see if they can bring us some new life.”

