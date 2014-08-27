RHP Dylan Axelrod will make his second start for the Reds on Thursday and, according to manager Bryan Price, will get a chance to showcase his skills. “I intend to get a good look at Dylan and give him every opportunity to pitch down the stretch for us and show his value to the organization,” said Price. Axelrod allowed two earned runs, both on homers, over six innings in his first start for Cincinnati on Aug. 17 at Colorado.

RHP Daniel Corcino made his major league debut in the ninth inning on Tuesday, which also was his 24th birthday. Corcino retired the Chicago Cubs 1-2-3, striking out two of three batters. He was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Friday.

RHP Homer Bailey, on the disabled list since Aug. 16 with a strained right elbow, might not pitch again this season. Bailey hasn’t resumed throwing since the injury. “I just kind of stay day-by-day,” said Bailey. “My mind says you can still throw, but I have a feeling if I would try to do that, it would prove to be quite wrong.” Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

C Devin Mesoraco, mired in a 1-for-32 slump, was out of the lineup on Tuesday. “It’s not so much a day off, it’s just getting back to being himself at the plate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco has 20 home runs, most by a Reds catcher since 1999. He began the season red-hot at the plate, but his average has dipped to .273 from .301 during his recent slide.

RHP Johnny Cueto allowed two home runs in a game for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night. Overall, Cueto gave up three earned runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He’s lost two straight decisions after posting five straight victories.

RHP Mat Latos and his wife, Dallas, welcomed their first child, Landon Marshall, on Monday. Latos, who is 4-3 with a 2.99 ERA, is scheduled to make his 14th start against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.