CF Billy Hamilton stole his 50th base in the fourth inning on Wednesday, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach that plateau. Hamilton’s 50 steals are the most since Deion Sanders stole 56 in 1997. “We didn’t have a lot of team speed last year,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s an added dimension.”

RHP Homer Bailey, on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the results were not encouraging. “It hasn’t healed as quickly as we would like to have it heal,” manager Bryan Price said. Bailey has not begun throwing and his chances of pitching again this season are bleak. Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

C Devin Mesoraco, mired in a 1-for-32 slump, returned to the starting lineup after a day off Tuesday. The rest seemed to help as Mesoraco went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Mesoraco has 20 home runs, most by a Reds catcher since 1999. He began the season red-hot at the plate, but his average has dipped to .273 from .301 during his recent slide.

RHP Mat Latos made his first start as a new father on Wednesday. He allowed a pair of homers in the second inning then recovered to retire 20 of the next 22. His 10 strikeouts tied a career high. Latos finished with four runs allowed on seven hits in seven innings. On Monday, Latos and his wife, Dallas, welcomed their first child, Landon Marshall. The couple resides in Cincinnati.