CF Billy Hamilton’s stolen base in the first inning was his 51st of the season. He needs four set the franchise record for stolen bases by a rookie, set by Bob Bescher with 54 in 1909. Hamilton had a season-high three stolen bases on Aug. 22 against Atlanta.

RHP Dylan Axelrod was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make a start against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He pitched five innings, giving up just two hits while striking out eight and walking three in the win, his first of the season. “The three runs early made it easier to attack, especially the leadoff hitter,” Axelrod said. “It was frustrating walking him in the first inning. He had a good at-bat but still, I wanted to attack the leadoff hitter after that. With the lead, if he hit a home run so what?”

RHP Daniel Corcino was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Thursday’s game to clear a roster spot for RHP Dylan Axelrod, but Corcino is almost certain to be among the players who join the Reds on Sept. 1, when active rosters can be expanded from 25 players to 40. “We will bring seven to nine guys up when the roster expands,” manager Bryan Price said. “Some guys we’ve discussed we’d really like to see. There are guys that we really want to see. You can’t see a lot of guys if you’re still chasing a playoff spot. This gives us a chance to take a better look at some guys. We have guys that have been up here before that are being discussed. We will rotate some minor league coaches for a week or two.”

RF Jay Bruce set a single-game career high with five strikeouts against the Cubs on Thursday. The Reds announced that Bruce is the seventh player in team history to strike out five times in one game and first since Adam Dunn at Arizona on Aug. 20, 2002. Bruce and Dunn are the only two players to strike out five times in nine innings. Bruce now has 127 strikeouts on the season, ninth in the National League and one more than Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez.