RHP Mike Leake did not allow a run for a second straight start, working seven innings but not factoring in the decision. He pitched 6 2/3 innings to beat Atlanta last Saturday. Leake has gone 12 straight starts against the Pirates without losing and is 5-0 in that span.

CF Billy Hamilton stole his 53rd base of the season in the sixth inning. That put himself within one of tying Bob Bescher’s franchise rookie record of 54 in 1909.

1B Joey Votto suffered a setback Wednesday in his recovery from a left distal quad strain, manager Bryan Price said Friday. Votto felt pain while moving laterally while attempting to field ground balls for the first time since going on the disabled list July 6. The Reds remain unsure if Votto can return this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon (13-8, 3.26) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. Simon ended his five-game losing streak in his previous start Sunday against Atlanta. However, he is 1-5 with a 4.74 ERA in his last eight outings since pitching in his first All-Star Game after going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 first-half starts. Simon is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA against the Pirates in 16 career games, including two starts.

LF Ryan Ludwick did not play in a 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday night as he is 8-for-49 (.163) in his last 16 games. He also is 2-for-13 with seven strikeouts in his career against Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez, who started.