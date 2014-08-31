3B Kristopher Negron was not in the lineup Saturday in the Reds’ 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh after starting the previous three games. Negron is making a strong case to be on the opening day roster next season as the 28-year-old rookie has hit .263 with four home runs in 33 games since being called up from Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Alfredo Simon gave up a three-run home run to Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker in the first inning and that was enough to drop him to 1-6 in eight starts since the All-Star break. Simon was 12-3 in 19 first-half starts, good enough to be picked to his first All-Star Game.

C Brayan Pena got his 30th start of the season at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Pena had never started a game at the position in his previous nine major league seasons, but the Reds have been mixing and matching with 1B Joey Votto on the disabled list.

RF Jay Bruce’s nightmarish season continued as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .217. He is 4-for-32 with 15 strikeouts in his last nine games.

RHP Johnny Cueto (15-8, 2.26 ERA) will look to snap his two-start losing streak, in which he has allowed six runs in 11 1/3 innings for a 4.76 ERA, on Sunday when he faces LHP Francisco Liriano at Pittsburgh in a rematch of last year’s NL wild card playoff game. Cueto lost that game but is 16-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 25 regular-season starts against the Pirates.