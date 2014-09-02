LHP Ryan Dennick will be called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has no major league experience. Dennick went 4-0 with three saves and a 2.36 ERA in 57 appearances for Louisville this year.

LHP David Holmberg will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He made two spot starts for the Reds this season, one in July, one in August, and went 0-1 with an 18.56 ERA. In 18 starts for Louisville, Holmberg went 2-6 with a 4.66 ERA.

C Tucker Barnhart will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He hit .139 in 13 games for Cincinnati earlier this season. Barnhart batted .246/.319/.316 with one homer and 29 RBIs in 78 games for Louisville.

RHP Daniel Corcino, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, will be recalled Tuesday. He threw one scoreless inning Aug. 26 in his lone appearance for the Reds this season. Corcino went 10-11 with a 4.13 ERA in 26 games (25 starts) for Double-A Pensacola. He lost his lone start with Louisville.

RHP J.J. Hoover, whose current 10-game losing streak is the longest in club history for a reliever, will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Hoover was 1-10 with a 5.27 ERA in 46 appearances for Cincinnati before he was demoted Aug. 21. In four appearances for Louisville, he threw five scoreless innings.

INF Jake Elmore will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Elmore, who was claimed off waivers by the Reds from the A’s in early August, hit a combined .281/.376/.345 with no homers and 24 RBIs in 72 Triple-A games this year.

INF/OF Donald Lutz will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Lutz hit .212 with no RBIs in 18 games for the Reds earlier this season. He batted .275/.340/.486 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in a combined 75 games for Louisville and Double-A Pensacola.

OF Yorman Rodriguez will be called up from Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has no major league experience. He hit .262/.331/.389 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 119 games for Pensacola this season.

RHP Carlos Contreras will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was sent down Aug. 21, and he didn’t get into a game with Louisville. He is 0-1 with a 6.11 ERA in 13 appearances for the Reds this season.

RHP Homer Bailey is done for the season. The Reds transferred Bailey from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the team’s Tuesday September roster expansion. Out since Aug. 8 due to a strained flexor mass in his right elbow, Bailey still might need surgery, GM Walt Jocketty told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

OF Jason Bourgeois will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. The 32-year-old veteran hit .278/.328/.363 with four homers, 43 RBIs and 24 steals in 136 games for Louisville this year. He has previous major league experience with the White Sox, Brewers, Astros, Royals and Rays.