LHP Ryan Dennick made his major league debut in Tuesday’s game. He came on in relief in the sixth inning and retired the side in order with one strikeout.

CF Billy Hamilton set a new club record for steals by a rookie with his first-inning swipe of second base. That gave him 55 steals this season. The old record was set by Bob Beschler in 1909. But Hamilton got tagged out in the ninth by 2B Jonathan Schoop on a grounder from 1B Todd Frazier to start a game-ending 4-3 double play. ”“It was a ground ball which would have scored the tying run,” manager Bryan Price said. “We needed to avoid the tag there, not get tagged in that situation. I‘m sure Billy thought he could get around the second baseman, which inevitably he could not, and they were able to turn the double play.”

RHP Homer Bailey was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Monday after having been out since Aug. 8 due to a strained flexor mass in his right elbow. The pitcher had a second MRI to re-evaluate his troubled elbow, and manager Bryan Price said that just wasn’t a whole lot of improvement, not enough to start throwing again. That means getting him back this season really wasn’t an option, so that “made the decision,” according to Price on Tuesday.

RF Jay Bruce hit an eighth-inning grand slam that helped the Reds cut the Orioles’ lead to 5-4. That was Bruce’s 15th home run this season, and he hit it off RHP Darren O‘Day, who’d given up just six runs all season.

RHP Mat Latos struggled from the start in Tuesday’s rain-delayed game. He gave up four runs on five hits in the first inning -- after a pair of rain delays -- and settled down after that to last five innings overall. Latos allowed five runs on 10 hits in the loss. “He kind of settled in, gave up the homer to (2B Jonathan) Schoop to lead off the second. After that, he had to battle, but all things considered, he gave us a chance to get back in the game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.