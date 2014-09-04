SS Zack Cozart missed the first two games of the Baltimore series because of the birth of his first child (a son, Cooper). The baby was born on Tuesday afternoon.

CF Billy Hamilton didn’t reach base in three at-bats. He set a team record for steals by a rookie (55) in Tuesday’s loss. That’s the most steals since Deion Sanders stole 56 in 1997.

RHP Dylan Axelrod got off to a very fast start on Wednesday before running into trouble. He retired the first eight Orioles before 2B Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer. Axelrod then gave up two homers in the fourth that gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead. He lasted six innings and allowed only those four runs, but Baltimore was en route to a 6-0 victory. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do anything offensively to give him any support,” manager Bryan Price said.

LF Skip Schumaker made an unusual out in his second at-bat. He tapped a ball in front of the plate, but it bounced back and hit him in fair territory. That’s an automatic out.

CF Jason Bourgeois got a pinch-hit single in his first at-bat of the season in the eighth inning Wednesday night. Bourgeois was one of the 10 players the Reds called up from the minors this week.