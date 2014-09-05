C Tucker Barnhart, who was one of 10 players recalled by the Reds this week as rosters expanded, started behind the plate. He went 1-for-3 with two runs. “This was an opportunity to see some of the young guys,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

SS Jake Elmore, recalled from Triple-A Louisville this week, made his first start Thursday against the Orioles and went 1-for-4. Elmore also pinch-hit for SS Ramon Santiago on Wednesday and struck out in one plate appearance.

LF Donald Lutz got an extended look in the outfield after being promoted this week from Triple-A Louisville and has shown the promise of eventually becoming an everyday player. Lutz had a game-tying single in the seventh inning off Orioles right-hander Tommy Hunter. The Reds, however, eventually lost 9-7.

RF Yorman Rodriguez, promoted this week from Double-A Pensacola, made his major league debut Thursday against the Orioles. “Everyone is going to play over the course of the rest of the season,” Price said. He went 0-for-3 but was solid defensively.

RHP Homer Bailey will have surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his elbow. Bailey was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, but the Reds determined surgery was the best course of action. “It seems to be the best option. It’s unfortunate we won’t have him this season,” manager Bryan Price said. “But it does seem to suggest we will have him for the bulk of next year.” Trainers were confident Bailey would be ready to throw in spring training in 2015.

CF Jason Bourgeois, who was called up this week from Triple-A Louisville, got his first start against the Orioles. The versatile outfielder responded with two hits and two runs. “We have a group of players that we feel are going to be long-term fixtures here,” manager Bryan Price said. “They need to continue to be playing regularly.” Bourgeois also entered in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game and singled.