SS Zack Cozart had an eventful past week with the birth of his son, Cooper, on Tuesday. He has also been nursing a sore wrist which required a cortisone injection. He batted .533 during a four-game hitting streak prior to missing five games. “I don’t plan on him playing today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price on Friday. “He’ll get a day off, do some baseball stuff, swing the bat, and if everything’s good, he’ll be in there tomorrow.”

1B Joey Votto hasn’t officially been shut down for the season, but it’s appearing more and more likely. “I get the daily injury report, which has been dry swings and throwing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He hasn’t been doing a great deal beyond that as far as baseball activity. My understanding is there hasn’t been any ground balls.” Votto has been on the DL since July 8 with a left quadriceps strain.

RHP Alfredo Simon struggled with early command again on Friday night, allowing six earned runs, two in the first inning, on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He needed 96 pitches to get through his four innings. It was his seventh loss in 10 starts since the All-Star break.

RHP Homer Bailey underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a flexor mass tendon in his right forearm. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8 and is expected to be ready for spring training. “It sounds like it went very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once Dr. (Timothy) Kremchek got in there, he felt very good that it was the right decision.” Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.