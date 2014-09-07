3B Todd Frazier hit his 25th home run in the sixth inning on Saturday. The 418-foot homer to center off Dillon Gee was his third in seven games. Frazier, who has now homered in two straight games, now is batting .400 against the Mets this season.

OF Chris Heisey hit his fourth pinch-hit home run on Saturday, which leads the major leagues. It was his career 10th pinch-hit homer and helped lift the Reds to a 2-1 win over the Mets. “I’d like to take it into my starts and hit a couple then too,” Heisey said. “I can’t explain it.” Half of Heisey’s homers this season have come off the bench.

SS Zack Cozart returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after missing five games due to a sore right wrist. He probably wouldn’t have played in those games because of the sore wrist, but Cozart also welcomed the birth of his son, Cooper, on Tuesday. Cozart, who’s been swinging the bat better of late, has committed just one error since the All-Star break.

CF Billy Hamilton, who arrived in the major leagues with the reputation as a base-stealer, should garner Gold Glove consideration in center field, says Reds manager Bryan Price. Defense is among the most surprising aspects of Hamilton’s success in his rookie season. “He takes balls gap to gap every day,” said Price. “He puts the work in. I would expect him to win the award, a Gold Glove. And I‘m taking the bias out. I haven’t seen a better center fielder.”

2B Brandon Phillips, already a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, has a career-high 97-game errorless streak, the longest by a second baseman in the major leagues this season. With just one error and a .998 fielding percentage, Phillips is on pace to establish club records in both categories at that position.

1B Joey Votto hasn’t been shut down yet, and Reds manager Bryan Price still believes there’s a chance he could play again this season. “He’s gotten back into baseball activity, and I would expect that to incrementally pick up,” said Price on Saturday. “We’re trying to stay the course.” Votto has been on the DL since July 8 with a left quadriceps strain.

RHP Johnny Cueto overcame a rocky start to toss seven strong innings on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He gave up a run and five of those hits in the first two innings. He retired 13 straight in one stretch. He again proved to be the Reds stopper, improving to 12-4 this season following Reds losses.