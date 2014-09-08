INF Kristopher Negron nearly earned a spot on the Opening Day roster following a strong spring. Next season, he could get a more legitimate shot. “He plays so many positions so well. He’s added a speed component, defensive component, pinch-hitting element to strengthen the bench,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll continue to work on his small game, bunting, situational hitting.” Negron is batting .243 with four homers, five doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs in 107 at-bats.

RHP Alfredo Simon will remain a starter next season, says Reds manager Bryan Price. Simon moved into the rotation coming out of spring training when Mat Latos began the year on the disabled list. “The second half hasn’t been nearly as good for him, but I don’t see any reason that he wouldn’t be a starter,” said Price. “He’s shown some durability.” Simon earned a spot on the National League All-Star team after going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA. He’s now 13-10 with a 3.52 ERA.

RF Jay Bruce is hoping to finish strong in what’s been a disappointing season at the plate. Bruce homered in the ninth inning on Sunday, his first homer at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 9. He’s batting .191 with five homers and 18 RBIs since the All-Star break.

RHP Mat Latos had a frustrating afternoon Sunday when he suffered his fifth loss despite not allowing an earned run. A rare error by center fielder Billy Hamilton extended the sixth inning for the Mets and Anthony Recker’s two-run homer ended Latos’ day after he allowed three unearned runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.