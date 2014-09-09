LHP David Holmberg didn’t expect to pitch Monday night, but he was summoned to the mound when RHP Dylan Axelrod left with a strained oblique after throwing just seven pitches in the first inning. Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in three prior appearances, retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. He finished with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. “That’s the reason we called him up for September, so he could have a chance at those types of opportunities,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He did a good job in a tough spot -- come in, warm up and go up against a competitive team.”

RHP Dylan Axelrod left Monday night’s game with a strained oblique muscle in his right side after throwing just seven pitches and recording one out in the first inning. Axelrod was making his fourth start this season, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in his previous three outings. Axelrod likely will be shut down for the season, according to Reds manager Bryan Price.

2B Brandon Phillips collected two of the Reds’ three hits Monday night. Phillips hopes to finish the season strong after missing 31 games with torn thumb ligaments. He extended his errorless streak to a career-high 100 games Monday.

LHP Manny Parra held opponents scoreless in 25 of his previous 28 appearances, but Monday night he surrendered two earned runs on three hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. He fell to 0-3 with the loss.