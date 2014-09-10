RHP Mike Leake established a career high for innings with 196 1/3 following Tuesday night’s six-inning effort. “He’s going to be an extremely durable strike thrower with a great delivery that is going to take the ball every fifth day for years to come,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Leake allowed three runs and eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts on Tuesday.

RHP David Holmberg didn’t expect to pitch Monday night, but he was summoned to the mound when starter Dylan Axelrod left with a strained oblique after throwing just seven pitches in the first inning. Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in three prior appearances, retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and finished with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. “In his previous starts ... if he’s been erratic and lost his command, he hasn’t been able to make the corrections in locating good quality pitches. He was able to do that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

RHP Dylan Axelrod left Monday night’s game after throwing just seven pitches and recording one out in the first inning Monday night when he strained an oblique muscle in his right side. He is listed as day to day, but Reds manager Bryan Price expressed doubt about a return. “Obliques are tenuous,” said Price. “I don’t have a ton of optimism that he’ll be back.”

C Devin Mesoraco belted a two-run home run off Michael Wacha on Tuesday night, his 23rd homer this season. Mesoraco’s 22 homers as a catcher are the most for a Reds backstop since Johnny Bench hit 23 in 1980. Mesoraco added an RBI double in the fifth on Tuesday.