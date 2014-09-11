RHP Barrett Astin was acquired from Milwaukee on Wednesday to complete the Aug. 31 trade of RHP Jonathan Broxton. Astin appeared in 27 games for Class A Wisconsin, including 18 starts. He went 8-7 with a 4.96 ERA with four saves. Astin’s 121 2/3 innings pitched were the second-most on the team. He was a third-round draft pick by the Brewers out of the University of Arkansas in 2013.

CF Billy Hamilton, who had a day off Wednesday, remains Reds manager Bryan Price’s favorite for National League Rookie of the Year. “I imagine it will be difficult to challenge him as an every-day player,” Price said. “I’d have to do some diligent work to see who else is involved We put the stats on the board every night. As a position player, who has been a starter all year, it would be hard to pick someone else.” Hamilton is batting .260 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 6 home runs, 46 RBI and 55 stolen bases.

RHP Pedro Villarreal left Monday’s game after 1 2/3 scoreless innings when he was struck on the right forearm by a Matt Holliday comebacker. “His forearm will be better each day,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Not all of us have been smoked in the forearm by a ball at 110 miles an hour but as one who has, I can tell you, it hurts for more than 24-48 hours.” Villarreal is playing catch and is available to pitch if needed.

RHP Kevin Shackelford was acquired from Milwaukee on Wednesday to complete the Aug. 31 trade of RHP Jonathan Broxton. Shackelford started the season with Class A Brevard, appearing in 12 games with a 0.87 ERA, before being promoted to Double-A Huntsville where he made 40 relief appearances, going 2-4 with a 4.86 ERA.

RHP Alfredo Simon became the first Reds pitcher to record two doubles in a game since Pete Schourek on Sept. 18, 1995, vs. Montreal. He also had one of his better second-half outings Wednesday night, allowing just two runs on five hits in seven innings. Simon had lost seven of eight decisions since the All-Star break. “I gave up the two runs in the first inning, but I kept fighting,” Simon said. “Everything was working.”