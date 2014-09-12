1B Joey Votto, who hasn’t travelled since being placed on the disabled list July 8 with a quad injury, will join the club on its upcoming road trip and continue baseball activity. Manager Bryan Price said he hasn’t given up on Votto returning this season.

C Brayan Pena was scratched from the starting lineup on Thursday due to illness. Devin Mesoraco replaced him behind the plate. Pena is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 5 homers and 25 RBI while also doing a solid defensive job filling in at first base for injured Joey Votto.

RF Jay Bruce made a leaping grab in the seventh inning to rob Cardinals 1B Matt Adams of a home run on Thursday afternoon. That run proved crucial in the Reds’ 1-0 win over St. Louis. “I always assume I have a chance on balls like that,” Bruce said. “It was a matter of timing it up to make a play.” Bruce has struggled at the plate this season, batting .216 in 124 games, but he hasn’t let it impact his defense.

RHP Johnny Cueto expressed his desire to win 20 this season, and it appears he’ll get a legitimate shot to achieve that milestone. Cueto earned his 18th win on Thursday afternoon, allowing just three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in eight innings in a 1-0 win over St. Louis. If Cueto stays on schedule, he’ll get three more starts including one on the final day of the regular season. “The secret’s out on Johnny Cueto, he’s special,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.