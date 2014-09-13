1B Todd Frazier stole his 20th base of the season in the first inning Friday, becoming the third third baseman in Reds history to hit at least 20 home runs (he has 25) and steal 20 bases in one season. Frazier went 1-for-4 at the plate Friday and now has hits in three of his last four games.

3B Kristopher Negron went 2-for-4 with a home run Friday in the Reds’ 3-2 loss at Milwaukee. Negron came into the game with one hit in his previous 16 at-bats but homered in the first inning off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse -- his fifth of the season.

RHP Daniel Corcino made his first career major league start and took no decision after holding the Brewers to two runs on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six innings of work. Corcino was a late replacement for RHP Mat Latos, who was scratched Friday afternoon with a bone bruise in his right elbow. Corcino also recorded his first major league hit with a single to center in the third inning.

RHP Mat Latos was scratched from his start with a bone bruise in his right elbow just hours before he was set to face the Brewers in Milwaukee. Manager Bryan Price said Latos is day-to-day and optimistic that he’ll make his next start.