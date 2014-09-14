1B Todd Frazier recorded his 43rd multi-hit game of the year with three hits against the Brewers. Frazier has reached base in seven of his last nine games and is 12-for-35 (.343) with two home runs and three RBIs during that stretch.

LHP David Holmberg made his third start of the season and earned his first career major league victory after holding the Brewers to a run on two hits over six innings. Holmberg made two starts earlier this season and allowed 11 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

CF Billy Hamilton hit his eighth triple of the season in the seventh inning Saturday, driving in a pair of runs in the Reds’ 5-1 victory at Milwaukee. Hamilton is the first Reds player with at least eight triples in a season since Ryan Freel did it in 2004.

RHP Sam Lecure threw two scoreless innings Saturday. In his last nine outings (6 2/3 innings), Lecure has allowed just one run. He leads all Reds pitchers with 56 appearances this season and has struck out 43 in 50 2/3 innings.