RHP Mike Leake worked six innings Sunday, moving him past 200 for the season for the first time in his career. He gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks, good enough for his 19th quality start of the year, but he took a loss for the first time since Aug. 13.

1B Joey Votto took batting practice with underhand pitches Sunday as continues rehabbing from a left quad strain that has kept him out since early July. It is the last step before taking full batting practice. Votto hopes to return before the end of the regular season.

RHP Alfredo Simon will try to earn consecutive victories for the first time since July 4-9 when he takes the mound Monday for the Reds when they open a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Simon was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA heading into the All-Star break but is 2-7 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 second-half starts.

LF Ryan Ludwick had two hits Sunday, and he has reached safely in seven of his past eight games. During that stretch, Ludwick is batting .318 (7-for-22) with a home run and two RBIs.