FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 16, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake worked six innings Sunday, moving him past 200 for the season for the first time in his career. He gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks, good enough for his 19th quality start of the year, but he took a loss for the first time since Aug. 13.

1B Joey Votto took batting practice with underhand pitches Sunday as continues rehabbing from a left quad strain that has kept him out since early July. It is the last step before taking full batting practice. Votto hopes to return before the end of the regular season.

RHP Alfredo Simon will try to earn consecutive victories for the first time since July 4-9 when he takes the mound Monday for the Reds when they open a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Simon was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA heading into the All-Star break but is 2-7 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 second-half starts.

LF Ryan Ludwick had two hits Sunday, and he has reached safely in seven of his past eight games. During that stretch, Ludwick is batting .318 (7-for-22) with a home run and two RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.