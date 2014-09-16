1B Todd Frazier went 1-for-4 on Monday and has now hit safely in eight straight games against Chicago. He’s 9-for-27 (.333) during the streak and is a career .305 hitter in 27 games at Wrigley Field.

LHP Tony Cingrani, on Triple-A Louisville’s disabled list since June, is likely done for the season as he recovers from a shoulder injury. “He’s not doing any throwing, he’s doing rehabilitative stuff from my understanding,” Reds manager Bryan Price said on Monday. “He tried to reinitiate the throwing program and it didn’t go so well so he decided to go with strengthening -- to continue to work on his strength to get the inflammation and soreness out. I don’t think there’s any probability at all of him doing any throwing in the immediate future.”

RF Yorman Rodriguez, one of several September call-ups by the Reds, went 1-for 4 and recorded his second career big league hit with a two-out single to left in the fourth inning.

RHP Alfredo Simon had a no-decision in his fifth start against the Cubs this season while tossing seven innings of shutout, five-hit ball. He walked just one while striking out three. Simon is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA against Chicago this year. “This is my first season with the Reds to be a starter,” he said. “I want to show them I can be a starter for a real long time here and I try to finish strong.”

RHP Johnny Cueto (18-8, 2.15) makes the start on Tuesday and is on a hot streak against the Cubs. He’s 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA in his last nine starts. He is only one of three pitchers in Reds history to produce 18 wins and 220 strikeouts in a season. If it holds, his 2.15 ERA would be the Reds’ lowest since Gary Nolan’s 1.99 in 1972. Cueto has the potential for three more starts to reach 20 victories. He’d be the first Reds pitcher with 20 since Danny Jackson in 1988 (23-8).