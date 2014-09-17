CF Billy Hamilton remains a contender for National League rookie of the year, leading first-year players in RBIs, multi-hit games, runs, hits, total bases, doubles, stolen bases and extra base hits. Among all NL players he’s second in steals (56) and tied for third in outfield assists. The 24-year-old Hamilton is currently batting .258 with six home runs and 48 RBIs in 145 games. But he’s struggled in the second half with a .214 average, one home run, 10 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

RHP Daniel Corcino, one of 10 September call ups, makes his fourth major league appearance as he starts Wednesday’s series wrap up. It will be his second career appearance and first career start against the Cubs. Corcino made his first big league start in last Friday’s 3-2 walk-off loss at Milwaukee and singled off Kyle Lohse in his first career plate appearance.

INF Joey Votto remains on the disabled list for the foreseeable future but did take batting and infield practice prior to Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field. Votto, out since early July with a quad injury, has said he want to return this season even with just 10 games to go. The onetime National League MVP has played in only 62 games this season and has six home runs and 23 RBIs.

OF Skip Schumaker was nominated Tuesday by the Reds for the Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing current players who understand the value of helping others. Schumacher, in his first year with the Reds, has been actively involved in Make-A-Wish visits and supports the Jessie Rees Foundation, which works to ensure children fighting cancer have support and resources. He’s a frequent visitor to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center during the season. He’s batted .235 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 83 games. Fans can vote at chevybaseball.com.

RHP Johnny Cueto (18-9) struggled in his 22nd career start against the Cubs, giving up all six runs on five hits while allowing a season-high five walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings of work. It’s the most walks since giving up six on Aug. 23, 2011, at Miami. He fell to 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA all-time against the Cubs.