RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

RHP Mike Leake has pitched well in four outings this year against St. Louis, and will get one more crack at it Saturday night. Leake is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA, including a 4-0 victory on April 9 and a 9-5 win on Sept. 9. He’s coming off a 9-2 loss Sunday in Milwaukee in which he allowed eight hits, three walks and three runs in six innings with three strikeouts. He has set career highs for innings, starts, hits allowed and strikeouts this season.

LHP David Holmberg didn’t let back-to-back homers by Randal Grichuk and Matt Holliday in the first inning keep him from pitching a good game on Friday night. Holmberg didn’t allow a run in his last five innings, logging his second straight quality start, but lost because the Cincinnati offense struggled yet again. Holmberg varied locations well and worked out of two first-and-second, one-out jams to keep his team in contention.

RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

2B Brandon Phillips saw his career-long 107-game errorless string end when he made a wild throw to first base trying to retire Jon Jay of the Cardinals in the second inning on Friday night. It was just the season’s second error for Phillips, whose first occurred in the season’s first week at the New York Mets. Phillips singled twice in four at-bats, giving him a .286 average this year at Busch Stadium.

1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14. Votto hopes to return before the end of the season.

LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

RF Jay Bruce singled and lined out twice in his first three at-bats on Friday night, but would probably like his ninth-inning at-bat back. With the count full and runners at the corners, Bruce waved at a Randy Choate fastball off the outside corner for a critical second out. When facing the sidearming Choate in his career, Bruce is 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts.

LF Ryan Ludwick was a hard 0-for-4 on Friday night, getting robbed twice by Jon Jay of the Cardinals on leaping catches at the warning track in center field. The first might have denied Ludwick a two-run double or triple in the second inning, and the second play took away another extra-base hit in the fifth.

RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) missed his scheduled starts Sept. 12 and Sept. 17. There is a chance he could return before the end of the season.