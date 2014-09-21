RHP Mike Leake fell victim to the long ball Saturday night and ate his 13th loss. Leake gave up a three-run blast to light-hitting backup catcher Tony Cruz in the second and then allowed a two-run clout to Kolten Wong in the third, putting Cincinnati in a 5-0 hole. Leake gave up six hits and six runs (five earned) over five innings.

LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched for the first time in nine days, working a scoreless eighth and notching his 95th strikeout in 49 innings. But the hardest-throwing pitcher in baseball didn’t touch 100 mph with a fastball for the first time all year, which might be a byproduct of such a long break between appearances.

RHP Alfredo Simon makes his third start of the year against St. Louis in Sunday night’s series finale. Simon knocked the Cardinals off 4-2 on Sept. 10, allowing five hits and two runs in seven innings, with three walks and five strikeouts. He also rapped a pair of doubles and drove in the tiebreaking run in the fourth inning. Simon threw seven shutout innings in his last start Monday night at the Chicago Cubs.

C Devin Mesoraco (stomach flu) left after the top of sixth inning. Mesoraco went 1-for-3 with a double and a run, but was felled by the same bug that claimed two St. Louis starters Saturday night. It’s not known whether Mesoraco will be able to play in Sunday night’s series finale.

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow) is still hoping to make a start before the season ends on Sept. 28. Latos, who’s missed his last two scheduled starts with a bone bruise, has made only 16 starts in an injury-filled season, going 5-5 with a 3.25 ERA. If Latos is able to start next week, it will likely be in the Milwaukee series on Wednesday or Thursday.