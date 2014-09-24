3B Todd Frazier is looking to cap what’s been a career year, homering in the first inning on Tuesday night for the second straight game. Frazier now has 28 homers and 77 RBIs. “I‘m an optimist when it comes to our players, but I think he’s one of the guys who’s just skimming the surface of their ability,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

1B Joey Votto remains somewhat of an enigma. Votto has been on the disabled list since July 8 with a quad injury, and despite there being only six games remaining, Reds manager Bryan Price hasn’t made a decision on whether to play him or not. “He’s doing everything, hitting in the cage, taking groundballs, running the bases,” Price said. “We’ll probably have more on that in the next day or two, not that there’s a whole lot of time left.”

C Brayan Pena has done an admirable job filling in at first base for injured Joey Votto. But he won’t see a lot of time there during the season’s final week. “He’s played way more than any of us ever expected as far as playing first base,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He may periodically play first or pinch-hit a little bit, but I want to give some of the other guys a chance to play right now.” Pena had a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

RHP Johnny Cueto is one win shy of 20 for the season after he allowed just one run on four hits in eight innings on Tuesday to reach 19 wins for the second time in his career. “He really was in command after the first inning,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, following a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee. “It was a phenomenal performance. If you want to win 20 games you have to keep yourself in the ballgame.” Cueto will start Sunday’s season finale against Pittsburgh trying to become the first Reds pitcher to win 20 games since Danny Jackson in 1988.