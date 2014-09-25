CF Billy Hamilton robbed the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run with a spectacular leaping grab in the third inning Wednesday night. In doing so, Hamilton crashed face-first into the wall. He left the game two innings later with mild concussion symptoms. “I was a little dizzy,” he said. “I couldn’t concentrate. Light bothers me a little bit. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

RHP Daniel Corcino made his third career start on Wednesday night as manager Bryan Price and his staff continue to evaluate the 24-year-old right-hander’s future. Corcino gave up two runs on four hits, with four walks and two strikeouts, in 4 1/3 innings. “He kind of lost it in the fifth,” Price said. “He had a couple of punchouts there in the first and was pitching with a lot of confidence, but he kind of got lateral in his delivery and he couldn’t reel it back in.”

RHP Homer Bailey, on the disabled list since having surgery to repair a small tear in his right flexor mass tendon, has remained with the club and there’s hope that he’ll be ready by Opening Day next season. “Everyone recovers at a certain pace,” manager Bryan Price said. “But I don’t think he’s in jeopardy of missing any significant time during next year, if any at all. We’re hoping that he’s ready by Opening Day.” Bailey, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract in February, went 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts this season.

1B Jack Hannahan snapped an 0-for-6 skid with two hits. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 1, 2013. His two hits were the only hits surrendered by Milwaukee starter Kyle Lohse in a complete-game shutout.

RHP Mat Latos (bruised elbow) remains on track to return by spring training. “He’s been able to throw, but not completely pain-free,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s been getting regular attention from the training staff. We don’t anticipate any hiccups at all going into spring training.”