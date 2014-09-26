LHP David Holmberg made his fifth start for Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon and gave up just two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two. “I‘m getting more comfortable,” Holmberg said. “I just tried to keep attacking guys and getting ground balls. I feel good going into spring training.”

CF Billy Hamilton robbed the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run with a spectacular leaping grab in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game, and paid the price. Hamilton suffered a mild concussion when the right side of his head struck the padding at the top of the wall. Hamilton was expected to undergo concussion protocol on Thursday to determine his status for Friday’s series opener against Pittsburgh.

OF Yorman Rodriguez started Thursday’s game in center field in place of Billy Hamilton who was out with a concussion. Reds manager Bryan Price said he’d like to get Rodriguez an extended look in the outfield but is unable to with only three games remaining. “He’s got a good approach for a young hitter,” said Price of the 22-year old Rodriguez, who was batting .250 with four hits in 16 at-bats. “He has good baseball instincts.”

2B Brandon Phillips batted leadoff Thursday afternoon for the first time this season and went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Phillips’ eighth home run this season, and first since June 28. He hadn’t homered at Great American Ball Park since May 15.

1B Joey Votto, with just three games remaining, still is hopeful of returning to the playing field in 2014. He’s been doing daily baseball activity for a couple weeks. “He’s physically in a much better place,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s not 100 percent. We’re not to the point of shutting him down.” Votto’s been on the DL since July 8 with a quad injury.