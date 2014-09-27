3B Todd Frazier was rested on Friday. He’s expected to play the final two regular season games against the Pirates. “I think it was a good time (for a day off),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s been playing a lot. We’ll get him a little breather before (Francisco) Liriano and (Gerrit) Cole.” Frazier is the only player in the major leagues with at least 28 homers, 77 RBIs and 20 steals.

RHP Mike Leake pitched seven solid innings in his final start of 2014 on Friday night, giving up just one run on only three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 106 pitches. He finished the season 11-13 with a 3.70 ERA in 33 starts. “Leake is not sneaking up on anybody in the league,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s always ready to compete.”

LHP Aroldis Chapman briefly was visited on the mound by trainers in the ninth inning Thursday, but he stayed in to record his 35th save. Reds manager Bryan Price said Chapman had “general stiffness” in his arm. “I anticipate him pitching in this (weekend’s Pirates) series,” said Price. “He’s getting treatment and playing catch today, then I will know if he’s available.”

CF Billy Hamilton missed his second straight start on Friday night with a mild concussion suffered while crashing into the wall while robbing Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun of a home run in the third inning on Wednesday. “Billy is better,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They are still looking at the things he’s capable of doing. He is day-to-day.” Hamilton leads all National League rookies in stolen bases, RBIs, runs, and extra-base hits, but a recent batting slump has hurt his candidacy for NL rookie of the year.

1B Joey Votto, with just two games remaining in the season, likely will not play again in 2014. Votto’s been on the DL since July 8 with a quad injury. “I think he can go home to rehab,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “At this point and time, he’s done the PRP (injections) and the strengthening. The one thing he couldn’t rush is the speed of the recovery, getting back to 100 percent. We knew it wouldn’t be two months or three months. It would be four or five.”