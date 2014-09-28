LHP Aroldis Chapman was not available to pitch on Friday night due to some stiffness in his shoulder. Chapman, who has 35 saves, has reached 100 mph on at least one pitch in 51 of 52 appearances, including a season-high 104.53 mph on July 28 to Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.

CF Billy Hamilton, who hasn’t played since suffering a mild concussion while robbing the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run on Wednesday night, was shut down for the final two games. Hamilton leads all National League rookies in RBIs, multi-hit games, runs, hits, doubles, extra-base hits and stolen bases. “I want him to stay hungry and improve on the offensive end,” manager Bryan Price said. “His defense has been impeccable.”

SS Ramon Santiago won Saturday’s game with his first career grand slam in the 10th inning off the Pirates’ Bobby LaFromboise. It was just Santiago’s second homer in 75 games this season. “He was our least-used player the first few months of the season,” manager Bryan Price said. “Did a nice job filling in.”

RHP Alfredo Simon moved from the bullpen into the rotation when Mat Latos began the season on the disabled list and went 12-3 in the first half to earn a spot on the National League All-Star team before struggling after the All-Star break. On Saturday, Simon made his final start of the season and allowed four earned runs on five hits in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. “He’s given us more than we could have ever expected,” manager Bryan Price said.

C Devin Mesoraco returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after missing two games with an intercostal strain on his left side. Mesoraco, who leads all major league catchers in home runs and RBIs, is having a breakout year. He and Hall of Famer Johnny Bench are the only Reds primary catchers to produce at least 25 homers and 78 RBIs in a season.