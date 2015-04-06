OF Brennan Boesch’s contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville. He hit .389 with four homers and 15 RBIs with a .667 slugging percentage in his first 19 Cactus League games to earn a spot on the Reds’ roster.

RHP Kevin Gregg had his contract selected from Louisville. He pitched in 12 games with the Marlins last season after signing in June.

LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

RHP Homer Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He’s recovering from September 2014 right elbow surgery. He’s due back in mid-April.

OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.