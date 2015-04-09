RHP Mike Leake struggled with his control on Wednesday night, and that’s usually a strength. Leake walked six (two intentionally) which is one shy of his career high. And, just 56 of his 107 pitches were strikes. Leake earned a no decision after giving up three runs on five hits through five innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his Reds debut against the Pirates on Thursday afternoon. The 24-year old went 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in 13 starts debuting for the Marlins last season. He was acquired in the deal that sent right-handed starter Mat Latos to Miami. “I hope to see him pounding the strike zone with quality stuff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “You can’t evaluate a pitcher unless he’s throwing the ball over the plate. He’s a naturally aggressive kid.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his major league debut on Sunday against the Cardinals. The 25-year-old defected Cuban star signed a seven-year, $27 million contract in June. The injury to right-hander Homer Bailey and offseason trades of Mat Latos and Alfredo Simon opened up two spots in the Reds rotation, giving Iglesias an opportunity. He went 0-3 with a 3.68 ERA in six spring training appearances with 14 strikeouts and 5 walks in 14 2/3 innings.

LF Marlon Byrd struggled offensively in his Reds debut Monday. But, his running catch in the eighth inning of Pirates OF Gregory Polanco’s long drive likely saved a run. “He’s very sound defensively,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I’ve seen him a lot, and I’ve never seen him as anything other than a solid major league outfielder.” At the plate, Byrd went 0-for-4 with three Ks. He went 1-for-5 on Wendnesday.

RHP Homer Bailey threw around 75 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at the Reds’ Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., and the reports were positive. “He did really well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He threw the equivalent of five innings ... and my understanding is it went well.” Bailey remained on track to make a minor league start on April 12 for either Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola. Bailey had surgery in September to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm.