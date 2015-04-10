CF Billy Hamilton is back to his disruptive ways. The speedy leadoff man was on base four times on Wednesday night, including three singles and walk and stole three bases. “He’s a pain in the butt when he does that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Hamilton had two steals in Thursday’s win, giving him six in three games.

RHP J.J. Hoover, coming off a 10-loss season, earned the victory in Wednesday night’s 5-4, 11-inning win over Pittsburgh. Hoover won his first decision last season as well, before a club-record 10-game losing streak. But, Hoover said his confidence hasn’t waned. “He’s coming off a rough year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “And people won’t let him forget it.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his Reds debut on Thursday afternoon against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on five hits, including a solo homer by Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez, in six innings. He walked one and struck out six over 73 pitches. “I got a lot of early outs,” DeSclafani said. “I was just trying to locate all my pitches.”

RHP Jumbo Diaz was a workhorse in the Pirates series, appearing in all three games, allowing just one hit. He walked none and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. Reds manager Bryan Price is looking for this type of consistency to establish roles in the bullpen.

1B Joey Votto, who missed 99 games last season with a quad strain, looks strong to begin the season. On Thursday, he homered for the first time since May 10. He’s batting .357 in his first three games back from injury.